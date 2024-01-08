NFL rumors: Chiefs could lose a key front office member to an aggressively rebuilding team
The Washington Commanders are hoping to secure an interview with a key member of Brett Veach's staff.
By Josh Wilson
The Washington Commanders have wasted no time on NFL's Black Monday to lay the bricks for the next era of professional football in the nation's capital.
The Commanders, who were purchased by an ownership group led by Josh Harris -- who owns the NHL's New Jersey Devils and NBA's Philadelphia 76ers as well -- gave Ron Rivera the season to prove he was the right head coach for the job, but ultimately his team did not win enough to inspire confidence. Rivera was fired Monday morning.
Harris has delegated a group of esteemed sports executives to help him find a new football operations lead executive and head coach. Bob Myers -- former Warriors GM -- and Rick Spielman -- former Vikings executive -- will advise the Commanders ownership group in its next steps according to Adrian Wojnarowski.
Already, they're eyeing a member of the Chiefs front office to try to poach.
Commanders eyeing Chiefs executive as one of its early interviews
According to Adam Schefter and Tom Pelissero, the Commanders already have a few names in mind to possibly hire into their lead executive role in Washington.
Schefter reports that Brett Veach's assistant general manager in Kansas City, Mike Borgonzi, is one the Commanders have requested to speak with. They've also inquried about the Eagles assistant GM, Alec Halaby, according to Pelissero.
The Washington job should be an attractive one for up-and-coming executives looking to make their name known in the NFL. The Commanders have the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft and could draft a quarterback as a cornerstone of the team's rebuild.
Borgonzi has been with the Chiefs for 15 years, so a move would be the end of an era for him and the team. He's been Veach's assistant GM since 2021 and focused heavily on college scouting according to the team.
Halaby similarly has spent significant time with the Eagles, 16 years, and was VP of football operations and strategy for several years before taking the assistant GM role in 2022.