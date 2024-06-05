Chiefs could sign intriguing free agent to further rub salt in Bills wounds
The Buffalo Bills have been one of the best teams in the NFL since Josh Allen took over as the team's starting quarterback. They've made the playoffs in five of Allen's six seasons, but have not had much success in the postseason. The biggest reason why has to do with the Kansas City Chiefs existing.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have flat-out owned the Bills, defeating them in the playoffs three times in that five year stretch including a win this past postseason in Buffalo.
The Chiefs already irritated Bills Mafia this offseason by trading for Buffalo's pick and using it on speedster Xavier Worthy, and they might not be done. The Chiefs are a team that could use more depth at the running back position, and they're seen as a realistic landing spot for former Bills running back Latavius Murray according to Alex Kay of Bleacher Report.
Chiefs would be wise to consider signing former Bills running back
Isiah Pacheco has taken over Kansas City's backfield, and deservingly so. The 25-year-old rushed for 935 yards last season and had seven touchdowns on the ground, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. He even added 244 yards in the air. While he is the undisputed starter and bell cow, the Chiefs could use more behind him.
They brought Clyde Edwards-Helaire back, but he has proven he can't be relied on. Jerick McKinnon has not been brought back, and it feels likely that a reunion will not be taking place. With these factors in mind, the Murray fit makes sense.
Murray is not the runner he once was, but that makes sense given the fact that he's 34 years old. He is, however, still a productive player when called upon. Just ask Bills fans.
Last season in more of a reduced role, Murray ran for 300 yards on the ground and had another 119 yards in the air. He did this while appearing in just 32 percent of Buffalo's snaps as a backup at his position.
The Chiefs could use more depth, and Murray is as good and as accomplished of a player as there is in free agency. They should be trying to pull out all of the stops to try and win another Super Bowl, and this former Bills running back can help, even if it's marginally.