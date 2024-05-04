Chiefs' decision on Kadarius Toney is perfect for one surprising reason
It serves the Kansas City Chiefs in so many ways to decline Kadarius Toney's fifth-year option.
By John Buhler
The Kansas City Chiefs are playing this perfectly. By declining the fifth-year option to Kadarius Toney, they have put themselves in a position to succeed in both the short term and the long run. If Toney fails to live up to his draft hype, the Chiefs can safely move on from him at any point next season. If he makes it through all of 2024 on the roster, great. If not, the Chiefs will only be eating so much money.
Toney was a first-round pick out of Florida by the New York Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was outstanding during the COVID year playing for Dan Mullen in Gainesville, catching passes from Kyle Trask and making plays with Kyle Pitts in the receiving corps. However, Toney's tenure in New York was terrible, and he has not exactly been Mr. Reliable since coming over to the Chiefs back in 2022.
Clearly, what the Chiefs are doing is trying to motivate Toney to have his best year yet as a professional. Declining a player's fifth-year option is hardly ever a good look for the player, but the Chiefs are not the team that drafted him. They will not have to eat it as much as the Giants for their draft-day folly some four years ago. The Chiefs bought low on Toney, hoping to get some return here.
Wth Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Brett Veach all on the same page, will Toney read their book?
KC Chiefs look brilliant for declining Kadarius Toney's fifth-year option
Although the Chiefs traded up to get Xavier Worthy out of Texas in the first round, he feels like more of a gadget receiver than a bona fide No. 1. I could be proven wrong, as Tyreek Hill was the ultimate exception to the rule in Kansas City. Even though we cannot reasonably expect Toney to put it all together in a most critical season for him in 2024, we have seen guys do it before in a contract year.
If Toney plays well, he will get paid. Whether or not if that is by the Chiefs remains to be seen. All the while, the Chiefs would reap all the benefits of him playing well this year. They have another Super Bowl to go try and win. However, if Toney continues to underwhelm like he has during his first three NFL seasons out of Florida, Kansas City can confidently cut ties with him some point in the next year.
Once again, this is why juggernaut teams like the Chiefs can afford to take on such a risky asset in Toney. Their roster is well-diversified. Toney does not have to be the star like he did in dysfunctional New York. Where you land matters! All that matters for the Chiefs here is to not give out any additional compensation to Toney until he has earned it. It is entirely up to him to live up to his NFL Draft hype.
Look for Mahomes, Reid and Veach to just win any way to help elevate Toney's stock in the end.