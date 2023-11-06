Chiefs defense had plenty to say about Tyreek Hill after win in Germany
The Kansas City Chiefs defense came up with a huge effort to stop the Miami Dolphins offense in its tracks on Sunday morning in Germany. That included Tyreek Hill.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs defense has come up huge all season long, especially considering this offensive group led by Patrick Mahomes is one of the least-explosive in recent memory. Kansas City's wide receivers have yet to cement themselves as legitimate threats, leaving only Travis Kelce as a reliable option on passing downs.
Nonetheless, the Chiefs were able to stop the Dolphins elite offense early and often in Germany. Much of this was because of the effort from the secondary, namely Trent McDuffie, who was selected with the pick Brett Veach acquired in return for Hill. McDuffie discussed the team's strategy against Hill heading into Sunday's contest.
Chiefs defense reveals how they stopped Tyreek Hill
“We knew we had to get hands on him,” McDuffie said. “A guy like that — explosive, fast. I mean, he can really do it all, make all the plays. So, trying to limit those explosive plays, mess up that timing of the offense with him and Tua [Tagovailoa] was a huge thing for us tonight.”
Fellow Chiefs secondary member L'Jarius Sneed, who made a critical play for a defensive touchdown against Hill in the game, spoke as to how 'easy' it was to take advantage of the Dolphins.
“It was pretty easy seeing that play develop and seeing the throw, because Tyreek was my man. So once that throw happened, I triggered on it and [was] lucky enough to make a play on the ball and strip it out," Sneed said. “I think Mike just made a hell of a play just pitching it back to ‘B’ Cook because once he got the ball, I know all I heard was ‘Pitch it! Pitch it! Pitch it!’”
McDuffie wouldn't say what the Chiefs goal was for Hill numbers-wise heading into the game, though he did sound thrilled they were able to hold him under 100 yards receiving.
“Honestly, we don’t talk about that, but I know for us on the back end, we’ll say under 100 yards,” McDuffie said. “We don’t want any receiver to have over 100 yards on us, man. That’s kind of been the standard throughout this entire year.”
Whatever the goal was, the Chiefs defense achieved it with relative ease.