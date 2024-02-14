Chiefs defense takes another impressive step forward with Steve Spagnuolo update
The Kansas City Chiefs ensured Steve Spagnuolo isn't going anywhere this offseason.
By Lior Lampert
Following his masterful approach to stopping the San Francisco 49ers in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory, the team has taken measures to ensure defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo remains with the franchise for the foreseeable future.
After becoming the first coordinator (offensive or defensive) in league history to win four Super Bowls, the Chiefs have signed Spagnuolo to a contract extension, per ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Kansas City Chiefs retain Steve Spagnuolo
While the length and value of the contract remain unknown, re-signing Spagnuolo was a top priority for Kansas City, given that his previous pact with the team was set to expire, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Spagnuolo has spent the past five seasons serving as the Chiefs defensive coordinator, playing a critical role in the franchise winning three Super Bowls in that time. He will rejoin the Chiefs for 2024 and beyond as they try to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.
Kansas City’s defense was one of the most fearsome units in the NFL this season in large part because of Spagnuolo’s contributions, ranking within the top five in points per game (17.0), opponent yards per game (298.9), sacks per game (3.0), and yards per play (4.8).
Given his resume, it is shocking that other teams haven’t tried to interview Spagnuolo for a head coaching vacancy. He may not have had much success as an NFL head coach during his tenure with the then-St. Louis Rams from 2009-2011 (10-38 record), but his resume as a defensive mind who rises to the occasion on big games speaks for itself.
The Chiefs have plenty of questions heading into the offseason on the defensive side of the ball, including the pending free agency of All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, shutdown cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, veteran defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, and 2020 second-round pick Willie Gay Jr. -- at least they know they will have Spagnuolo back in the mix.