Chiefs will determine level of desperation with Rashee Rice after Week 5
By Kinnu Singh
In his first six seasons as a starter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made unordinary throws look ordinary. This season, even the ordinary has looked unordinary. Sloppy footwork, poor pocket awareness and late timing have all contributed to off-target throws and missed opportunities.
Mahomes’ struggles led to catastrophe during a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. The two-time MVP sailed a throw over the head of tight end Travis Kelce, and the pass was intercepted by Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton. Mahomes compounded the mistake when he attempted to tackle Fulton but ended up diving into the knee of wide receiver Rashee Rice.
The initially fear was that Rice would miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his knee, but the Chiefs have desperately held out hope that Rice escaped the worst-case scenario.
Rashee Rice’s status will remain unknown until after Week 5
Rice will meet with renowned knee expert Dr. Dan Cooper early this week and undergo an arthroscopic procedure to determine the extent of the damage in his knee, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. There is “only a small chance” that Rice will be able to return this season, according to Rapoport.
That small chance is something the Chiefs are desperately clinging onto. Through the opening month of the season, Rice emerged as the most reliable weapon on Kansas City’s offense.
The delayed diagnosis will give Kansas City an opportunity to see how their offense looks without Rice before determining his fate. The Chiefs are set to host the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football. Their ability to move the ball could determine how likely they are to pursue a trade or keep the door open for Rice’s potential return.
Rice’s value to the Chiefs cannot be overstated. The second-year wide receiver emerged as one of the league’s most productive receivers in 2024. Before his injury, Rice’s 37.2 percent target share was second only to New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers in the NFL. He generated first downs or touchdowns on 46.9 percent of his targets, which was the seventh-best mark of any wide receiver.
While Rice had 15 first-down receptions through three games, no other Chiefs player had more than four. Kelce, at age 35, no longer appears capable of consistently serving as the centerpiece of the offense. Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy has produced explosive plays for Kansas City, but he not displayed the ability to serve as a high-volume target.
With running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receiver Marquise Brown already sidelined, Rice’s injury has left Kansas City’s offense toothless.