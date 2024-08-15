Does Andy Reid have revenge on his mind in preseason Week 2?
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid are preparing to achieve something never before accomplished in the NFL. No team has ever won three straight Super Bowls, and odds suggest they're favored to pull off the incredible feat.
Despite chasing a monumental record, Reid ostensibly has the 2023 NFL regular-season opener on his mind. At least based on his plans for Kansas City's upcoming second preseason contest against the Detroit Lions.
Per Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Reid "expects" Chiefs starters to play "most" of the first half versus the Lions.
Is Reid looking for revenge against the Lions after losing to them in the regular season opener last year?
Well, not really. Reid does like to ramp up his starters before the start of the regular season. Just last year, Reid announced that the Chiefs starters would play around a full half in their second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
So, this is the same game plan.
Kansas City hosted the Lions to kick off the previous campaign. Arrowhead Stadium was buzzing on what was supposed to be a special night for the Chiefs Kingdom, celebrating their Super Bowl LVII victory. However, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell and co. had other ideas, playing spoiler en route to a thrilling yet stunning 21-20 upset win.
Detroit left Kansas City with a 1-0 record, giving them the confidence they needed to have arguably their most successful in franchise history. It was a significant moment for the Lions that showed they can compete with the best. Alternatively, you could say it lit a fire under the Chiefs.
Following the gut-wrenching loss, the Chiefs rattled off six straight wins. Sure, it wasn't always pretty and dominant like we're accustomed to seeing from them, but they found a way to prevail constantly. Reid and Kansas City respect nicely to getting punched in the mouth by the Lions -- it battle-tested and recalibrated them.
While it may seem like revenge, the Chiefs re actually following a similar preseason plan compared to years past.