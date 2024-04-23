Chiefs extend Andy Reid, Brett Veach to keep dynasty alive through end of decade
Andy Reid is now the highest-paid coach in the NFL. He earned it.
The Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in a row and they've got their eye on a historic three-peat this coming season. But first, they've made the moves that could keep the train rolling well beyond the 2024 campaign.
On Monday, Clark Hunt kept the KC leadership team in place for the foreseeable future with extensions for head coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach and president Mark Donovan.
Reid's new contract will keep him in Kansas City through at least 2029 and will make him the highest-paid coach in the league, according to Tom Pelissero.
Andy Reid, Brett Veach and Mark Donovan extensions keep Chiefs in business
It's tough to argue with the results of that trio over the last decade. Donovan has been the team's president since 2011. Reid has been the head coach since 2013 and Veach has been GM since 2017.
The last five seasons have been wildly successful with three Super Bowl victories in four appearances. The Chiefs have been in every AFC Championship Game since 2018.
The same trio that brought Patrick Mahomes to Kansas City and developed him as the best quarterback in the league will now be in place through the next five years of the massive 10-year contract he signed in 2020.
The only uncertainty left is whether Reid plans to see out the remainder of this extension. He turned 66 years old in March and there were questions about whether he might retire after the Super Bowl.
Then again, he put retirement rumors to bed by telling reporters: "I haven't even thought about [retiring]." A five-year extension backs up that statement. He's thinking about coaching for a while longer.
Veach is only 46, so he won't have to worry about retirement questions just yet.
The Chiefs dynasty isn't going anywhere.