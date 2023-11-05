Chiefs face some surprising questions after beating Dolphins in Germany
The Kansas City Chiefs face some unfamiliar questions on offense following a win over the Miami Dolphins in Germany Sunday morning.
By Jack Posey
The Kansas City Chiefs won Sunday 21-14 against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt. The Chiefs won in a game they were favored to, but maybe shouldn’t have ended as close as it was. Despite the win, the Chiefs have an obvious need to address their problems on offense -- problems the defending Super Bowl champions haven’t faced in a while.
The Miami Dolphins came out sluggish in Germany, posting a goose egg in the first half. The usually-explosive Dolphins came out in the second half and scored an unanswered 14 points. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were not able to score in the second half, making the game closer than it maybe should have been.
The Chiefs defense ultimately stepped up and stopped the Dolphins on a crucial fourth down and was able to kneel out the game.
Chiefs have some questions to answer on offense
The Chiefs seemed to have responded to head coach Andy Reid’s statements after last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos. They came right out and scored a touchdown on their first drive, a short catch by Rashee Rice. After that initial drive, though, it was challenging for the Chiefs to put anything together. Struggles in the run and pass game led to this. Travis Kelce was not involved, and other receivers struggled to make separation with defensive backs.
In previous years the Chiefs have had other playmakers who led to dominating offenses. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and JuJu Smith-Schuster both helped to win a Super Bowl for the Chiefs. However, the Chiefs lack a reliable receiver to pair with Kelce. When Kelce is taken out of the game by the opposing team, the Chiefs seem to be lost.
If the Kansas City Chiefs hope to defend their Super Bowl championship this year, they need to look within and address their glaring problem at receiver.