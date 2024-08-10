Chiefs fans given injury scare involving Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown in preseason opener
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons. This offseason, the Chiefs improved one area of weakness in the wide receiving corps, with their first step being signing Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.
With Brown's abilities, the expectation was that he would make life a bit easier for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, especially when compared to the receiving corps he had last year.
Chiefs fans got their first look of Brown in uniform on Saturday in the team's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brown, and the other Chiefs starters on offense, played during their opening drive. Brown hauled in a pass from Mahomes for an 11-yard gain, enough for the first down. But Brown departed from the game, holding his shoulder, and walked to the locker room.
The Chiefs announced that Brown is questionable to return due to a shoulder injury.
Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown exits Chiefs preseason opener due to injury
The injury seemingly occurred after he landed on his shoulder after the aforementioned catch. What isn't known as of this writing is whether Brown exited the game as a precaution or if he is dealing with a serious injury.
Brown signed with the Chiefs this offseason on a one-year, $7 million contract. While he does have the speed that the team was looking for, Brown does have an injury history. In 2022, Brown was limited to 12 games due to a fractured foot. In 2023, Brown dealt with a pedal heel bruise.
Last year, Brown caught 51-of-101 passes for 574 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games played. In his five-year career, Brown recorded 313 receptions for 3,644 yards and 28 receiving touchdowns on 525 targets.
This story will be updated with additional information once further details are provided.