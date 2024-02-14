Chiefs fans will love mic'd up Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl 58-winning play
Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman connected for the game-winning play of Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs signature moment was even better mic'd up.
By Mark Powell
God bless NFL Films. In the waning moments of Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, Andy Reid called 'Tom and Jerry' and the rest is history. Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for the game-winning score in overtime.
Reid gave Mahomes a run-pass option to his right, which the 49ers had failed to stop seemingly the entire second half. No. 15 found Hardman, which to that point had been after afterthought in the Chiefs passing attack, who took care of the rest.
With the victory, the Chiefs became the first team since the mid-2000's Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Mahomes has also won three Super Bowls in his first six years as a starting quarterback, and has never been knocked out of the postseason prior to the AFC Championship. There is no debate -- we're witnessing a dynasty.
This Chiefs Super Bowl is Patrick Mahomes greatest achievement yet
The touchdown concluded a 13 play, 75-yard drive. After the game itself, Mahomes delivered a message that should shake players and coaches on every other NFL team: "This is the start of one (a dynasty), but we're not done."
Mahomes is already a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer if he retired tomorrow. Taking this team to new heights is arguably his greatest achievement to date. While Kansas City featured a stout defense, the skill positions left much to be desired. Tight end Travis Kelce remains Mahomes best weapon, but the rest came together late in the year. Players like Rashee Rice, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and finally Hardman all played a vital role in the Kansas City playoff run, though it wasn't always easy.
Valdes-Scantling dropped what would've been a game-winning catch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Hardman fumbled several times over against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. Rice even got in a screaming match with Mahomes on the sideline of the Super Bowl.
Yet, 15 kept his composure just enough, which explains the delirium that occurred just after he found Hardman for the Super Bowl-winning score.