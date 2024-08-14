Bandwagon confirmed: Chiefs fans are all just in this for Taylor Swift
By Kinnu Singh
In each decade of the Super Bowl era, one team has always managed to stand above the rest. Each team was loved as an underdog, celebrated as a champion, and ultimately despised as a dynasty.
The Pittsburgh Steelers established themselves as a dynasty in the 1970s, the San Francisco 49ers took the reins in the 1980s and the Dallas Cowboys emerged in the 1990s. The past two decades were dominated by the New England Patriots.
In 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs established themselves as the league’s next great superpower.
Although Kansas City hoisted three Lombardi Trophies over the past five seasons, much of their rapid rise in popularity can be attributed to pop icon Taylor Swift’s relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Taylor Swift helped overload the Chiefs bandwagon
Swift fueled a 30 percent increase in the Chiefs fan base, according to team owner Clark Hunt.
“I always want to point out how happy I am for Taylor and Travis in the relationship,” Hunt said in an interview at his office in Dallas. “I’ve seen them together and they make a fantastic couple. The knock-on effect has been amazing, the growth in our female fan base has been amazing over the last year.”
The global superstar sparked a media frenzy when she made her first appearance at a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September. A drove of new Chiefs fans flocked to Kansas City once her relationship with Kelce became public.
Hunt said Swift’s impact stunned the league, per Bloomberg. At this point, Chiefs fans may soon be outnumbered by Swift fans who are just along for the ride.
Over 123.7 million U.S. viewers tuned in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, per Nielsen. It was not only the largest viewership in the 58-year history of the Super Bowl, but also the largest national audience for any televised event since astronauts walked on the moon in 1969.
According to a flash poll conducted by consumer research firm Numerator, 20 percent of Super Bowl LVIII viewers said they were rooting for the Chiefs because of Kelce's relationship with Swift. For context, that would be approximately 24.74 million viewers.
Unlike their predecessor, Kansas City has all of the requisite characteristics to appeal to the masses. Head coach Andy Reid has established himself among the league’s greatest offensive minds, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has captivated viewers with his dynamic playmaking, and tight end Travis Kelce has brought a pop of personality to the team.
With Swift onboard, the Chiefs are on their way to dominating pop culture along with the league.