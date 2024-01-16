Chiefs fans troll Nick Sirianni with resurfaced video after Eagles bounced from playoffs
See ya!
Life comes at you fast. Just ask Nick Sirianni.
Less than two months ago, he was walking back to the visitor's locker room at Arrowhead Stadium, high on a 21-17 victory over the team that had denied the Philadelphia Eagles a Super Bowl.
"See ya!" he shouted to Kansas City Chiefs fans from the tunnel.
Now they're shouting "See ya!" right back.
On Monday night, Sirianni's Eagles were booted from the NFL playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That ended a catastrophic collapse by Philadelphia, who lost six of their last eight games since beating the Chiefs on Nov. 20.
Chiefs fans saw the opportunity to troll the head coach on Twitter and they didn't miss.
Chiefs fans made sure Nick Sirianni's "See ya!" outburst came back to bite him
While the Eagles are heading back to Philly disappointed, the Chiefs are getting ready to travel to Buffalo for the Divisional Round.
Mark the Eagles down as the latest victims of the Super Bowl Runner-Up Curse. They aren't the first Super Bowl loser to trip up the following season, and they won't be the last.
It did happen in a surprising fashion though. At 10-1 going into December, it looked like Philadelphia would head into the playoffs with a good chance of being the No. 1 seed. Then everything just went wrong. They needed overtime to beat the Bills at home the week after beating the Chiefs then suffered a humiliating blowout to the 49ers. Their only win the rest of the way came against the Giants, who got revenge a couple of weeks later. They even lost to the Cardinals.
Meanwhile, Andy Reid and Kansas City continue to prove that they're the most dangerous team in the playoffs, even when they have a shaky regular season. Losing in November matters a whole lot less than losing in January.