Chiefs fans want Jawaan Taylor left out in the cold after another costly penalty
The Chiefs tackle has committed more penalties than any other player in the league. His latest cost KC a touchdown.
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been at their best on offense this season. Drops have plagued the receiving corps while the lack of a true No. 1 receiver has been noticeable. But the bigger problem is how mistakes from other positions also seem to pop up at the worst possible moments. Even when a pass catcher like Rashee Rice makes something happen, something goes wrong.
During the Chiefs' playoff matchup with the Dolphins, Rice had an impressive touchdown called back because of a block in the back penalty on right tackle Jawaan Taylor.
Instead of seven points and a 10-point lead, KC had to settle for a field goal to go up 13-7.
The costly penalty wasn't the first Chiefs fans have experienced from Taylor. The block in the back was his 17th. He picked up an 18th later in the half with a false start. That's six clear of the next most penalized player in the NFL.
The mountain of penalties he has compiled this season had Chiefs fans on Twitter wondering why he even plays.
Jawaan Taylor's penalty problems infuriate Chiefs fans
Not all Chiefs fans were convinced that was a mistake by Taylor though. Some argued that he was shoved in the back first, making the contact he made on the play not worthy of a penalty.
Each person will have to be the judge of that. Either way, the refs threw a flag for the block in the back and the Chiefs had to settle for three instead of seven. In a playoff game, those four points could mean the difference between moving on and going home for good.
Rice opened the scoring in the first quarter with an 11-yard touchdown to cap a stellar opening drive for the Chiefs. Less than a minute after Harrison Butker booted a 28-yard field goal to put his team up 10-0, Tyreek Hill caught a 53-yard touchdown to pull the Dolphins back within three. Kansas City closed out the first half with two field goals to press their advantage, but players and fans will know they could have been up by much more.