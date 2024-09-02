Overreaction Monday: Chiefs fans won’t buy Lamar Jackson’s take on Week 1
By Kinnu Singh
The Baltimore Ravens entered the 2023 NFL playoffs as the top seed in the conference after putting together a 13-3 record in the regular season.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player after his stellar campaign, and the Ravens defense finished as the top-ranked unit in the league. As one of the league’s most well-rounded teams, Baltimore had high hopes to reach Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, especially after they dispatched the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round.
But the Ravens postseason came to a gut-wrenching end in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Baltimore simply made more mistakes than their seasoned opponent in the 17-10 loss. The Ravens had three turnovers, including one near the goal line. Jackson was responsible for an interception and a fumble.
The loss led to criticisms of Jackson’s struggles in the postseason. Heading into the 2024 regular season, he will an early reminder of his previous failure.
Lamar Jackson tries to dismiss 'revenge game' against Chiefs
Baltimore will begin their 2024 season against the same team that ended their 2023 campaign. The stage is set for Jackson to make things right, but the quarterback dismissed the notion of a revenge game.
"Any game I play in, I feel like it's a revenge game," Jackson said. "I'm not just going to look at this game like a revenge game. Anybody we play, no matter if we've beaten them or lost to them in previous years, I just want to win."
After having their hopes for a championship dashed by Kansas City, Baltimore will be in attendance to witness the Chiefs unveil their Super Bowl LVIII banner. There’s no doubt the Ravens will have a bitter taste in their mouth during the pregame ceremonies, regardless of whether the reigning MVP will admit it or not.
Jackson has posted a 1-4 record against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, including the postseason. The lone victory came early in the 2021 season, when Jackson helped mount an 11-point fourth quarter comeback to secure a narrow 35-34 win.
The Ravens will open their season against the Chiefs on Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium.