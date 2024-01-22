Chiefs furious after worst rule in football gives Bills new life
The dreaded touchback rule nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs a win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.
By Scott Rogust
The Buffalo Bills almost gifted the Kansas City Chiefs the win on Sunday. In the fourth quarter of the Divisional Round, Bills head coach Sean McDermott called for a fake punt in their territory, setting the Chiefs up to potentially take a two-score lead. it looked as if that was about to be the case, with Isiah Pacheco running for 29 yards to set Kansas City up at Buffalo's one-yard line.
But then, the worst rule in football struck.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a short pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who made a push for the end zone and reached for the plane with the football. But Bills safety Jordan Poyer knocked the football out of Hardman's hands, and it rolled into the end zone and out of bounds. With that, it set up a lengthy review.
The Chiefs' worst nightmares were confirmed, with Hardman fumbling the ball before making contact with the ground. Referees announced that it was officially a touchback, thus giving the Bills back the football.
'Worst rule in football' costs Chiefs a touchdown in Divisional Round game vs. Bills
Let's say those that aren't fans of the rule let their opinions be known.
This allowed the Bills another shot to either tie the game at 27-27 or score the go-ahead touchdown. Instead, Buffalo would go three-and-out and punt the ball back to Kansas City. Yet, the Bills had one more opportunity to put points on the board.
The Bills and quarterback Josh Allen orchestrated a 16-play drive that lasted nearly seven minutes. But facing fourth-and-nine, McDermott called for Tyler Bass to kick a 44-yard, game-tying field goal to force overtime. The kick would sail wide right, giving Bills fans nightmares of Scott Norwood's missed field goal in Super Bowl 25.
Even though the "worst rule in football" hit the Chiefs, it ultimately didn't make a difference, as they picked up the 27-24 win. Now, they are heading to Baltimore to face the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. As for the Bills, their season ends at the hands of the Chiefs for the third time in the past four years.