Chiefs game-winning play call had a name you'd never guess
In many ways, Super Bowl 58 was a microcosm of the Kansas City Chiefs' 2023 season. They had to lean on their defense early on while waiting for the offense to figure things out. In the end, Andy Reid's play-calling and Patrick Mahomes' play-making came through.
But the Chiefs didn't need to get complicated to get things right. They went back to the things that have worked before. Like "Corndog."
According to Patrick Mahomes, that's the motion that scored two touchdowns in Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. It's also what created the game-winning touchdown in overtime of Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers.
“It was corndog with a little mustard and ketchup," Reid said on ESPN's postgame.
Here's another look at the play, which saw Mahomes toss a simple ball to a wide open Mecole Hardman for the win.
NFL Twitter absolutely loved the idea of the game-winning play call being "corndog." The only thing more fitting would be for it to be called "nuggies."
Best memes and tweets reacting to Chiefs' "corndog" play call to win Super Bowl 58
It was a special moment for Mecole Hardman, who had a surprise turn as the Super Bowl hero for Kansas City. He caught two passes in the playoffs before the Super Bowl. He had three catches for 57 yards and the game-winning touchdown in the biggest game of the season.
The Chiefs and 49ers played a tight defensive battle in the first half. Sparks flew in the second half as both offenses started to assert their will against tiring defenses.
Kansas City came back from down 10 in the first quarter then down three with less than two minutes to play to force overtime. Then Mahomes, Hardman and "corndog" did the rest.
The Chiefs now have three Super Bowls in the last five years. A true dynasty has been born.