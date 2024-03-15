Chiefs give Patrick Mahomes a new WR in Marquise "Hollywood" Brown: Contract details, grade
The Kansas City Chiefs signed former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to a contract. Let's grade the deal.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs offense struggled during the regular season, with the wide receiver corps notably being an area of concern. Even so, the Chiefs and the offense were able to step up when it mattered most, in the playoffs, and won Super Bowl 58. But this offseason, the need for wide receivers was glaring.
Kansas City does have a potential rising star in Rashee Rice, but the rest of the wide receiver depth chart left a lot to be desired. Kadarius Toney's welcome was worn out, as he was benched since Week 15 due to multiple blunders throughout the season. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was released after the season.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes restructured his contract to free up $21.6 million in cap space, coming after the team re-signed defensive tackle Chris Jones to a five-year, $158.75 million contract. Fans expected a move, and they got one.
On Thursday, the Chiefs signed former Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.
According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year contract worth up to $11 million.
If there is one thing the Chiefs like to add to their passing attack, it's speed. After all, they did draft Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman in recent years. They now add a receiver who ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash in Brown.
When healthy, Brown has been a serious weapon in an NFL passing offense. Look no further than the 2021 season with the Ravens, where he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns on 146 targets. After that season, the Ravens traded Brown to the Cardinals in exchange for a 2021 first-round pick. The expectation was that Brown would thrive with former Oklahoma teammate and quarterback Kyler Murray.
Brown was unable to replicate his production at Baltimore. In 2022, Brown was limited to 12 games due to a fractured foot. In 2023, Brown dealt with a revolving door at quarterback, as Murray missed the first half of the season after recovering from a torn ACL.
In two seasons (26 games), Brown recorded 118 receptions for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns on 208 targets.
The Chiefs obviously believe that Brown has what it takes to put up numbers like he did in Baltimore. Look, playing with Mahomes is a plus for any free agent, especially wide receivers. Mahomes is a selling point. Now Brown looks to help the Chiefs accomplish something that hasn't been done in NFL history -- win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons. This is an easy upgrade at the wide receiver position, and the Chiefs may not be done just yet.