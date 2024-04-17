Chiefs GM fanboyed over shirtless Tom Brady at Super Bowl
Even Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was giddy and nervous to meet Tom Brady.
By Kinnu Singh
Brett Veach is quite familiar with dynastic runs and stellar quarterback play. The Kansas City Chiefs general manager constructed the rosters that won three Super Bowl championships in the past six seasons with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.
But even Veach isn't immune from being starstruck by Tom Brady.
Emmy-winning actor Eric Stonestreet rose to fame for his role in the sitcom “Modern Family,” but he has become well-known in the NFL world as a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan. During an appearance on the "Games with Names" podcast with Julian Edelman, Stonestreet shared a story about how Veach recruited his help to get an introduction with Brady.
Two Degrees Brady: How Chiefs GM Brett Veach met Tom Brady
When the Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIV in Miami, commissioner Roger Goodell invited Stonestreet to attend the game.
In the days leading up to the Super Bowl in Miami, Stonestreet was on his way to the team hotel when he received a text message from Brett Veach, general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Bro, where are you?” the text read.
Stonestreet told him he was about twenty minutes away, and Veach responded with a child-like joy: "Tom Brady's here. Tom Brady's at the pool."
Stonestreet shrugged it off.
"It's a lookalike, he's not at the pool," Stonestreet retorted. "Why would he be at the hotel the Chiefs are at, in the Super Bowl that he's not in?"
"They've got an amazing waterpark here, he's here with his kids," Veach explained. "You've got to get here, we've got to go meet him."
When Stonestreet explained that he wanted to meet Brady in a more appropriate setting and urged Veach to go meet Brady by himself.
"No, I need you!" Veach pleaded. "He doesn't give a s--- about who I am."
Here he was — the man who drafted a quarterback on the verge of greatness, the general manager of a team on the precipice of its first Super Bowl championship since 1970, was giddy about seeing Tom Brady.
Stonestreet got to the hotel and Veach rushed him over the pool. Sure enough, he was there: a shirtless Tom Brady, surrounded by security, was relaxing on a recliner by the waterslide.
But even then, Veach was too nervous. "Alright, you go first," Veach said.
Stonestreet had enough and refused, but Veach took it upon himself to get Brady's attention.
"Tom, Tom!" Veach yelled out, pointing towards Stonestreet. "Eric Stonestreet! Modern Family!"
The security parted just enough to let Veach and Stonestreet get close. The quarterback, who was reclined back in his chair, lifted his shoulders just "two degrees," Stonestreet recalls. Brady extended his hand for a quick handshake and unenthusiastically muttered, "Hey, nice to meet you." Then, he reclined again, and that was the end of their meeting.
"Veach, I will never, in my life, forgive you for embarrassing me like that," Stonestreet jokingly said to Veach. "How dare you embarrass me like that to the greatest?"
From that moment on, Veach and Stonestreet began referring to the seven-time Super Bowl champion as "Two Degrees Brady."
Veach's Chiefs would go on to win three of the next six Super Bowls. Still, two of the Chiefs' three postseason losses during that span came at the hands of Brady.