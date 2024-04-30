Chiefs GM hints Travis Kelce retirement isn’t coming as soon as rest of NFL wants
Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is confident that tight end Travis Kelce isn't slowing down any time soon.
By Kinnu Singh
When the New England Patriots became back-to-back Super Bowl champions and cemented themselves as the NFL's newest dynasty, Andy Reid was standing on the losing sideline. After watching the Patriots offense operate out of the shotgun formation with quarterback Tom Brady, Reid began to replicate that formula. Nearly 20 years later, Reid's shotgun formations and receiver-esque tight end role have helped him build a dynasty of his own.
Tight end Travis Kelce has always been the engine of the Kansas City Chiefs offense and a vital part in the development of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kelce is the reason why Kansas City felt comfortable trading away superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He may have been 32 years old at the time, but Kansas City was willing to lean on him as their top target. That season, Kelce recorded 1,338 yards while notching career highs in catches (110) and touchdowns (12).
Two years later, the organization's faith in Kelce is still unwavering. Kansas City rewarded Kelce with a new deal that is worth $34.2 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The contract includes $17.1 million in fully guaranteed money for this season, with much of the remaining sum guaranteed on the third day of the 2025 league year.
Chiefs GM Brett Veach is confident Travis Kelce isn't slowing down
The reworked deal, which makes Kelce the highest-paid tight end in the league, will expire after the 2025 season. Kelce will be 36 years old at the time, well beyond the typical age barriers that have forced skill position players into retirement.
But Kansas City general manager Brett Veach isn't worried about Kelce's age.
“Every now and then, you have one of these guys who are outliers,” Veach said. “It’s funny. It’s not even May yet, and today, we had the chance to get out there in Phase 2. Guys were out there running around, and Travis was the first guy in line. He looked like he was 28 years old. The odds of someone [playing] this far into their 30s are very low — but it does happen, and it happens with unicorns in the profession. Travis is one of those. We’ll certainly celebrate this with him — and hopefully, we can ride this thing even longer. We’ll just have to wait and see, but he’s shown no signs of slowing down."
Though Kelce has managed to stave off Father Time so long, there were signs of deterioration in 2023. The future Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end missed Week 1 with a bone bruise and hyperextended knee, then dealt with a sprained ankle in Week 5. He continued to show a chemistry with Mahomes, but a lackluster offense limited opportunities for the star tight end. Kelce was limited to 93 catches for 984 yards in 15 games, but it was still good enough to finish the year with top-three tight end marks in receptions, yards, and 20-plus-yard catches.
The 11-year veteran stepped up in the postseason, adding 32 catches for 355 yards and four touchdowns as the Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl and third in five seasons.
"Everyone notices the kind of postseason he had. He just found an extra gear," Veach said. "These special players are always able to find that extra gear — and if anybody could do it, Travis can."
On the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce and Reid joked about how the tight end role in the Chiefs offense is essentially a fourth wide receiver. If Kelce was valued as a wide receiver, his salary could easily be twice as much as what it has been. Even as a tight end, Kelce has been underpaid for years. While the Buffalo Bills are purging their roster and the Cincinnati Bengals are at a stalemate with their star wideout, the Chiefs have made decisive decisions and rewarded their best players.
Kelce has compiled four first-team All-Pro seasons and nine consecutive Pro Bowls through 11 NFL seasons. It's clear that he's not retiring this offseason, and he likely won't do so next year either. Prepare to see continued Taylor Swift coverage.