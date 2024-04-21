Chiefs GM reveals WR may not be KC's first pick in tricky 2024 NFL draft
Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was quite candid about his team's plans for the 2024 NFL Draft during his pre-draft press conference.
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs became the first team in league history to win a Super Bowl championship with their quarterback occupying more than 13 percent of the salary cap. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes accounted for 17.2 percent of the team's salary cap in 2023. That was the largest percentage for a quarterback on a Super Bowl-winning team, according to Sportico.
Although defensive tackle Chris Jones is only occupying roughly 2.9 percent of Kansas City's salary cap in 2024, that figure is set to soar next year due to the monster five-year, $158.7 million contract he signed this offseason. General manager Brett Veach has been masterful in managing the team's salary cap, but having two salaries that account for nearly one-quarter of the total salary cap space will make it tough to maintain a competitive 53-man roster.
For long-term success, Veach will have to offset massive contracts with difference-makers through the NFL Draft.
Brett Veach provides insight on Chiefs' plans for 2024 NFL Draft
The Chiefs have glaring weaknesses at the wide receiver and left tackle position, and Veach didn't attempt to hide the team's plans to target those positions in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"I mean, you can look at our roster," Veach said during his pre-draft press conference. "I think ... there are needs on the offensive line for sure. You know, guard [and] center depth, competition at left tackle. Receiver? There's a need."
The strength of this year's draft class lies in its wide receivers and left tackles, but the Chiefs draft capital could make it difficult to acquire the talent they desperately need. After winning the Super Bowl, Kansas City will be the last to pick in each round.
Veach said there are a "large group of receivers in the first 50 picks that we have great grades on."
Offensive tackles are typically hard to find, and Veach expects many of them to be gone in the opening rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.
"I think once you get past like pick 35 or 40, most of those guys are gone," Veach said. "So if you’re picking in the top 10, it’s a great offensive line class; if you’re picking in the top 15, it’s a great offensive class; if you’re picking 32 and 64, you got a shot maybe here or there."
The Chiefs currently hold the No. 32 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft — their only top-50 pick in this year's draft. They don't pick again until No. 64 overall at the bottom of the second round. If Kansas City opts for a wide receiver in the first round, Veach doesn't sound too optimistic about his chances of landing a quality left tackle in the second round.
Based on Veach's comments, the Chiefs will likely target a left tackle over a wide receiver in the first round. If Kansas City has great grades on a large group of receivers in the top 50, they could draft a left tackle in the first round and then trade up from No. 64 in the second round to select one of those receivers.
The team doesn't have too many holes to fill, so a trade in the second round could make sense — especially since the Chiefs have made a habit of targeting wide receivers in the second round.