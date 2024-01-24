Chiefs RB clarifies viral tweet about running style with iconic quote
You've heard of 'The Walking Dead,' but what about 'The Running Dead'?
The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game behind a strong collective effort in Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills. Few players showed out more than second-year halfback Isiah Pacheco, who accumulated 97 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. He also added one reception for 14 yards.
Pacheco has a strong case for the title of NFL's most entertaining running back. The 24-year-old averaged an impressive 4.6 yards per carry during the regular season. At 5-foot-10, Pecheco shoots out of the backfield like a missile. In addition to his speed, however, Pacheco brings a unique brand of physicality to the run game. He likes to attack defenders, inviting contact and plowing through tackles with the glee of a child running through a sprinkler on a hot summer day.
Pacheco's singular flare has become quite the trend on social media. So plentiful are the tweets about Pacheco's head-down, man-down style that the RB felt the need to comment on some of the, er, unique comparisons being made.
"They said I run like I bite people. I ain't no zombie."
Chiefs' Isiah Pecheco comments on descriptions of his running style
"I ain't no zombie," is an instantly iconic line from Pacheco, who continues to supply the perfect amount of spunk and hard-edged competitiveness to the NFL's most bankable contender. It's easy to get bored with the Chiefs' dominance. Patrick Mahomes is almost too perfect at times, and we see way too much of Travis Kelce these days. But, with Pacheco, the Chiefs have a live-wire, electric personality to rally behind.
It was an impressive sophomore campaign for Pacheco, who started 13 of 14 appearances and accrued 935 yards on 205 rushing attempts. Were it not for inconvenient injuries, we could be talking about Pacheco as a viable Pro Bowl candidate right now. He scored seven touchdowns on the ground and two through the air. He reeled in 44-of-49 targets as a pass catcher for 244 yards, displaying more versatility for a Chiefs offense in desperate need of reliable playmakers.
Pacheco's excellence has been lost in the shuffle at times for Kansas City. Much has been said about the wonky wide receiver play or Kelce's recent struggles (at least prior to the Buffalo game), but Pacheco continues to operate as one of the Chiefs' most consistent stars.
If not literally, Pacheco is certainly taking a bite out of the opponent metaphorically every time he touches the football. Whatever you want to call it, his current approach is working.