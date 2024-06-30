Chiefs L’Jarius Sneed replacement plan receives some mixed reviews
By Mark Powell
L'Jarius Sneed is not an easy player to replace. The former Chiefs Pro Bowler was traded to the Tennessee Titans this offseason amid a contract dispute. Brett Veach and Co. were confident that they could replace Sneed internally, and have done so with former first-round pick Trent McDuffie and a young support crew.
Thus far, though, the Chiefs plan to replace Sneed has received mixed reviews in practice and from pundits. Sneed was a shutdown corner in his own right, and could virtually control half the field of play. Will McDuffie and Co. replicate that success?
McDuffie is, by all accounts, the real deal. However, it is the contributors around him who must take that next step. The 'next man up' mentality rings true for the entire Chiefs depth chart in the secondary.
Joshua Williams has to prove himself in the Chiefs backfield
Joshua Williams, listed as a breakout candidate by NFL.com's Bucky Brooks.
"Williams' growth has raised eyebrows around the league, with scouts and executives appreciating the small-school standout's game. As an instinctive playmaker with exceptional length, Williams has earned rave reviews for his work as a part-time player in Kansas City's defensive backfield," wrote Brooks.
Williams is a former fourth-round pick, but must showcase his ability on the inside in the Chiefs coverage scheme. In that same vain, Williams and the Chiefs secondary depth is viewed by some in the industry as a giant red flag.
"Kansas City wouldn’t have traded L’Jarius Sneed, their top cover man in 2023, if Trent McDuffie hadn’t also emerged as a versatile starter in the secondary. Even so, new running mateJoshua Williams enters 2024 with just six career starts under his belt, putting more pressure on the safeties," Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports wrote.
It's not a huge surprise to see these kinds of mixed reviews in June, as training camp hasn't even started yet. Williams will get his chance to prove himself on the field, but for now he should take what pundits say about his ability with a grain of salt.
Given Williams is a former fourth-round pick and hasn't had nearly as much experience in a CB2 slot as, say, McDuffie, quarterbacks will target him early and often, starting with Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs camp. Iron sharpens iron, and ideally Williams will be ready come September with a chip on his shoulder.