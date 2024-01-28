Chiefs latest injury update rules out big name, may not actually be a bad thing
Kadarius Toney won't suit up for the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, and that's not the worst news.
By Lior Lampert
Former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney has failed to carve out a consistent role with the Kansas City Chiefs since they sent the No. 100 and No. 209 in the 2023 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for him. Not only has he struggled with drops and miscues, injuries have plagued him.
Perhaps the most unforgettable moment that personifies Toney’s tenure in Kansas City is when he lined up offside on what would’ve been a potential game-winning touchdown he scored off the heels of a remarkable lateral from superstar tight end Travis Kelce.
Since that game on Dec. 10, Toney has suited up just once for the Chiefs, in Week 15 when they played against the New England Patriots. Toney had a brutal drop that led to a Patriots interception:
Kansas City has been without Toney throughout their entire playoff run thus far. After practicing in full to start the week ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens, it felt like he was gearing up for a return to action. However, the latest injury update says otherwise.
Kansas City Chiefs rule out Kadarius Toney vs. Baltimore Ravens
Per ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, Toney has officially been ruled out ahead of Sunday’s contest in Baltimore due to a hip injury and personal reasons.
Toney was downgraded to a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday before being ruled out. However, the personal reasons are a new designation, which has led to questions about his future with the Chiefs and if he will ever play for the franchise again.
Despite the lack of pass-catching options behind Kelce and rookie wideout Rashee Rice, Toney’s continued absence may not be such a bad thing. This season, he’s dropped five passes despite playing only 26 percent of the snaps, the third most on the team. However, his 13.2 percent drop rate would lead the league in drop percentage were he eligible.