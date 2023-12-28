Chiefs legend offers up some worthwhile advice for Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are struggling late this season. A team legend suggests how the offense can thrive again.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs had the chance to clinch the AFC West title on Christmas Day with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead, the defending Super Bowl champions were outmatched by the Raiders, led by interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Kansas City's offense was lifeless, which was shocking, especially with quarterback Patrick Mahomes healthy for the game. The Chiefs lost 20-14 and were subsequently eliminated from clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
It was an uncharacteristic game for Mahomes, who threw for just 235 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while completing 27-of-44 pass attempts. It certainly doesn't help that his receiving corps, besides Rashee Rice, has let him down, and the offensive line has been unable to give him a clean pocket. But one Chiefs legend decided to give Mahomes some advice.
During an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, former Chiefs wide receiver and return specialist Dante Hall said that Mahomes should "fall in love with the mundane," and become "checkdown Tom Brady."
Dante Hall says Patrick Mahomes needs to 'be checkdown Tom Brady'
Hall says that while we have all been used to Mahomes making big plays to the likes of tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, it's time for him to "fall in love with the swing route, the checkdowns." Hall wanted Mahomes to use checkdowns to help the Chiefs' offense build a rhythm.
In the Raiders game, Mahomes was under pressure for 22-of-57 dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. On those specific dropbacks, Mahomes completed 5-of-13 pass attempts for 31 yards and a touchdown, while getting sacked four times.
Mahomes struggled on passes 20 yards and further, unable to complete any of his three attempts. On passes between 10 and 19 yards, Mahomes completed three of five attempts for 71 yards. As for throws measuring between zero and nine yards, Mahomes threw for 73 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while completing 11-of-17 attempts. Finally, on passes behind the line of scrimmage, Mahomes completed 13-of-15 throws for 91 yards.
All statistics come courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West in Week 17 with a win or tie against the Cincinnati Bengals or losses and ties by the Denver Broncos or Raiders against the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts, respectively.
But Kansas City needs to find a groove in the next two weeks before the playoffs begin. Based on how the Chiefs' play has been since their return from a Week 10 bye, they could very well be in danger of suffering an early playoff elimination. Since Mahomes has taken over at quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs have made it to the AFC Championship Game at minimum.
The Chiefs need to find a solution to their problems on offense, and quick.