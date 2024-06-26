Chiefs may have ulterior motive getting Hallmark holiday treatment with new film
By Jake Beckman
Who would’ve thought that on June 25 we would get the most important news of the offseason? Hallmark is beginning production on Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story and dozens of people are excited.
It looks like this isn’t going to be one of those movies where the characters have to say lame things like, ‘I sure can’t wait for our team’s game today!’ or, ‘Wowee, the quarterback has been playing good ball this year!’
This movie is a collaboration with the Kansas City Chiefs, so instead they’re going to be able to use real names to say lame things like, ‘I sure can’t wait for the Chiefs game today!’ and, ‘Wowee, Mahomes has been playing good ball this year!’
The Chiefs are trying to separate themselves from ChiefsAholic by teaming up with Hallmark
"As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said, "This partnership unites two passionate fan bases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom's energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season."
To be fair, this is an excellent money move. The Chiefs have been cashing in on expanding their audience. They absolutely crushed the Kelce/Swift thing and it seems like this move is sort of in that same direction.
If you like Hallmark movies, this is awesome for you, but you need to be self-aware enough to know that those movies are not for everyone. The Venn Diagram of NFL fans who like Hallmark movies is probably pretty small, whereas the Venn Diagram of Taylor Swift fans who like Hallmark movies is relatively bigger, right?
Hats off to Donovan for making more money, but there’s something more to this move that’s not outwardly being said. You need to put on your conspiracy hat and take a little bit of a deep dive into the plot.
“In Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, Alana Higman (King) is sure that her family's lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team's ‘Fan of the Year’ contest.”
First off, Alana Higman is a great fictional Midwestern name. There are probably 90 actual people named Alana Higman in Chiefs Kingdom. This movie is going to be huge for those Alanas. Bang up job by the writers for knowing their audience.
It’s the bringing up of the whole ‘superfan’ and ‘Fan of the Year’ thing that’s a little weird here. This seems like it might be a way for the Chiefs to try to cover up the whole ‘ChiefsAholic’ thing.
If you google ‘Chiefs Superfan’ you see a whole bunch of ChiefsAholic-related articles. The build-up to this movie is probably going to be an attempt to change that. If you’re going to try to expand your fanbase, a good spot move is to disconnect your superfan image from a bank robber and move it to a Hallmark movie.
If you’re a Chiefs fan, regardless of whether or not you like Hallmark movies, you have to appreciate Donovan’s plan. He’s killing two birds with one stone here; growing his fanbase and making his team look clean.
Now all he has to do is somehow scheme up a partnership with the Fast and the Furious franchise so he can get rid of the Rashee Rice stories when you google ‘Chiefs fast car.’