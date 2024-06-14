Chiefs' new weapon throws deserved shot at one of the worst teams in the NFL
By John Buhler
Third time is the charm, right? That would have to be the case for veteran wide receiver Hollywood Brown, now on his third NFL team. The former Oklahoma star was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens out of college, only to be traded over to the Arizona Cardinals two offseasons ago. Now on the Kansas City Chiefs, there are no excuses for him not to play like a No. 1 wide receiver. He has to be.
We all saw the talent coming out of OU. He was a favorite receiving target for Kyler Murray, and Baker Mayfield before that in Norman. Fate would have it Brown would catch passes from Murray in Arizona the last two years. Unfortunately, he did not have the nicest things to say about his former employer. Brown felt that he was underutilized as an offensive weapon of sorts while playing for the Cardinals.
Brown expressed how positive the changes are for him now that he is a part of the Chiefs offense.
"They're letting me play. They're letting me be a weapon. I'm not stuck in this room or that room. They're letting me be a weapon for the offense."
Clearly, the Chiefs think that Brown could be a lesser version of what they once had in Tyreek Hill.
Kansas City has a ton of weapons in its receiving corps, but we have to wonder how the pieces will fit.
Hollywood Brown was critical of his time in Arizona Cardinals' offense
To me, there are a few interesting circumstances at hand that align with how Brown feels about the Chiefs' offense, how he felt about the Cardinals' offense, and why his NFL career has not been as awesome as his college career. The first is getting drafted by Baltimore. It is a well-run organization, but not one that ever seems to have great passing games. Much of that falls on Lamar Jackson...
Yes, there may have been a lot of pressure to reunite with Murray in the Valley of the Sun, but what you have to remember is the Cardinals have been very chaotic in recent years. Brown came aboard during the final season of Kliff Kingsbury's tenure as head coach. While last year did show signs of life for this franchise, Jonathan Gannon was a first-time head coach, and a defensive-minded one at that.
Simply put, Brown is going to a team led by one of the best play-callers in NFL history in Andy Reid. Although the receiving corps lacks a traditional No. 1, the Chiefs still have Patrick Mahomes throwing him the football, as well as having Travis Kelce out there catching passes as a hall of fame tight end. Brown will have a lot on his plate, but he is not going to be starved for opportunities in this offense.
If the Chiefs are going to three-peat as Super Bowl champions, Brown is going to have to step up.