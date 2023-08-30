Chiefs fan-favorite earns 53-man roster spot at crowded position
A preseason fan-favorite of the Kansas City Chiefs has made the 53-man roster, adding to an incredible story
At one point last year, the Kansas City Chiefs seemed as if UDFA signing and former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross. Then, a foot injury derailed any chance of that, landing him on IR.
He didn't let a second crack at making it in the NFL -- with the defending Super Bowl champs, no less -- slip away.
Injuries derailed the once-promising star's career, but now his dream of making the NFL has finally come true. Ross was announced as part of Kansas City's initial 53-man roster, potentially providing reigning league and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes with an explosive and towering weapon.
Ross was one of the top receivers in college football when he arrived at Clemson. He immediately helped Trevor Lawrence, Tee Higgins, Christian Wilkins, and the Tigers knock off heavily favored Alabama in the National Championship Game in 2019, highlighted by a long touchdown catch-and-run that effectively ended any hope of a Tide comeback.
After that magical freshman year, Ross dealt with several injuries, including a congenital fusion condition of his neck and spine that eventually led to him missing a full college season before returning in 2021 but with lesser impact on the offense, leading to him being undrafted. Upon signing with the Chiefs, Ross rehabilitated and won a Super Bowl ring while on injured reserve.
This preseason, Ross had several noteworthy plays that earned the praise of Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Chiefs roster. More importantly, the buzz throughout training camp and the preseason, combined with the same last year as well, had Chiefs fans hyped for his potential. Now it's going to lead into the regular season as well.
Ross will still have to work his way into the rotation, but his potential is enough to allow Andy Reid to incorporate him more into the offense.