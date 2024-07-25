Chiefs next contract drama already bubbling beneath the surface
By Kinnu Singh
The 2024 offseason will be remembered for its market-defining contracts. After some help from new broadcasting deals and Taylor Swift, the 2024 salary cap saw an unprecedented $30 million increase.
It didn't take long for teams to spend their newfound wealth. The Minnesota Vikings made wide receiver Justin Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, and Jaylen Waddle all signed lucrative contracts. Even Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has had just one successful season, received one of the richest contracts in the league.
The only positions to not have a new highest-paid contract this year were center, cornerback, defensive end, and linebacker, according to OverTheCap's Jason Fitzgerald. The three defensive positions are understandable, especially as the league becomes more of an offensive game, but the center position will likely see a new leader next offseason.
Chiefs will have to find a way to pay Creed Humphrey next offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs did their part by making defensive tackle Chris Jones the highest-paid player at his position, but they'll likely have to reset the market again at another position. Former NFL agent Joel Corry believes that Chiefs center Creed Humphrey will become the highest-paid center in the league when he receives a new contract.
Humphrey is entering the final year of his rookie contract, although general manager Brett Veach could use the franchise tag designation on him next offseason. Fortunately for the Chiefs, centers are inexplicably one of the lowest-paid position groups in the league.
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is currently the highest-paid center in terms of average annual value with an average salary of $13.5 million per year. Tennessee Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry and Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly are tied at second with $12.5 million per year.
The difference between a good center and an elite center can be staggering. The center is typically responsible for handing offensive protection calls and audibles in the pre-snap phase of the game, and poor communication between a center and quarterback could easily result in disaster. The addition of Humphrey reshaped Kansas City's offensive line and helped propel the team into a dynasty.
“I would love to [receive an extension],” Humphrey said. “I’ve enjoyed Kansas City the past three years going into my fourth and it’s been a blast and there’s no complaints. It’s been awesome. It’s been a dream and you know, it’s been fun to call Kansas City home.”
Humprey was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he immediately established himself as the nucleus of Kansas City's offensive line. He finished third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting — as a center. Humphrey put together consecutive Pro Bowls campaigns in the following two seasons and earned a second-team All-Pro selection in 2022.
Humphrey allowed just 16 pressures in 2023 and was ranked as the No. 1 center in the league by Pro Football Focus.