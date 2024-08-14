Chiefs next trade won't be for a Hollywood Brown replacement after all
By Lior Lampert
Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown's sternoclavicular injury is "expected" to sideline him for four to six weeks.
Given the projected timeline, Brown is unlikely to suit up for Kansas City's regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sep. 5. His absence has prompted many to wonder whether the Chiefs will explore adding another wideout.
However, based on recent intel from Nick Jacobs and Matt Derrick on their "41 is the Mic" podcast, the Chiefs have a more pressing issue.
Jacobs and Derrick identified the second cornerback position as a glaring weak spot in the Chiefs' defense.
"Right now, nobody's showcasing that they want [the No. 2 corner spot] out there," Jacobs said. " ... the Chiefs may have to start thinking about if they want to add a veteran or if they want to go trade for somebody."
Chiefs next trade should be for a CB, not a Hollywood Brown replacement
Kansas City lost shutdown cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans this offseason and hasn't replaced him adequately. Instead, the Chiefs have bet on internal growth from 2022 fourth-round pick Joshua Williams and 2023 seventh-rounder Nic Jones.
Be that as it may, Jacobs and Derrick noted how both players got burned in the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jacobs mentioned how Jones got "turned around" on the 35-yard touchdown reception by Jaguars receiver Devin Duvernay. The KSHB 41 reporter also pointed out Jacksonville rookie wideout Brian Thomas Jr. making a highlight-reel contested grab over Williams.
Albeit a small, one-game sample size, the shortcomings in the secondary are noteworthy. Kansas City is looking to become the first team in league history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. So, they can't risk getting exposed on the backend of their defensive unit.
The Chiefs have proven they can win a title (multiple) with an underwhelming receiving corps. Nonetheless, that was because they've had a stellar defense and a 28-year-old quarterback already considered an all-time great in Patrick Mahomes. With that in mind, scouring the market for an upgrade at defensive back help could be worthwhile.