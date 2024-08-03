NFL players give Patrick Mahomes more bulletin board material with Top 100 ranking
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs were doubted heavily last season when their offense was downright brutal. But once the playoffs began, it's like the old Chiefs showed up, and they won their third Super Bowl in the previous five seasons. It went to show that you can never, ever count out the Chiefs when they have quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes has entered the Tom Brady level of "you can never count him out, regardless of the talent around him" territory this early into his NFL career. With that, he has been considered the best current player in the NFL by fans and media members. But what about current players?
On Friday, the NFL unveiled the 10 best players in their Top 100 list. This is voted on by the players in the entire league. Mahomes, despite winning three Super Bowl titles and two NFL MVP awards in six years as a starter. But, Mahomes' colleagues ranked him the fourth-best player in the league.
NFL players rank Patrick Mahomes No. 4 in Top 100 list
Mahomes dropped three spots in the rankings as compared to last year, when he was ranked first. But the players who rank ahead of him are San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 3), Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (No. 2), and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (No. 1).
That's right, Mahomes won Super Bowls in the past two seasons and won the MVP award of the big game, and fell down three spots. Still, this isn't to criticize the players ahead of him. McCaffrey is the best running back in the game and was a pivotal reason why the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl. Jackson won the NFL MVP award for the second time of his career. Hill, Mahomes' former teammate, is a true threat on the Dolphins offense, due in part to his unreal speed.
But, Mahomes falling three spots on the Top 100 list will no doubt be bulletin board material entering the season. As if the Chiefs needed any more motivation. The Chiefs thrived off the doubters last season. Let's not forget, they are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons.
NFL fans will no doubt go back to this list if Mahomes has an unreal statistical season and wins another Super Bowl.