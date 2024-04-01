Former Chiefs player proves there's reason to leave dynasty in Patrick Mahomes prime
Former Kansas City Chiefs player Nick Allegretti had a valid reason for leaving a dynasty.
By Mark Powell
Who would voluntarily leave the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty in the middle of Patrick Mahomes prime? Despite Mahomes success, because the Chiefs roster is so talented, they often will not pay premium price for a player who could receive more capital elsewhere.
Sure, Chris Jones, Mahomes and more receive top-tier money, but what about Mecole Hardman or Nick Allegretti? Heck, even Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, and in the process received a massive contract the Chiefs couldn't afford. Kansas City has since struggled to replace Hill, but has also won two Super Bowls without him.
“I have a ton of respect for the guys in Kansas City,” Allegretti said, via the team’s website. “I enjoyed my role there, but I think I had gotten to the point in my career where I wanted to come and be a starter in Week 1. That’s my goal coming to Washington.”
Nick Allegretti proves there's a downside to playing for Chiefs during dynasty run
What's most impressive about the Chiefs dynasty as compared to many others (the New England Patriots included) is the amount of turnover year over year. Brett Veach has the toughest job in football, but also the most coveted.
Sure, surrounding Patrick Mahomes with enough talent to win sounds easy enough, but is that really the case when teams around the NFL are creating rosters geared solely to defeat the Chiefs? Along with that, keeping important depth pieces like Allegretti around is nearly impossible when they can receive more money elsewhere. Even it the grass isn't always greener on the other side, it sure comes with a nice paycheck.
In fact, there is plenty of reason for players like Allegretti to leave the Chiefs after a Super Bowl run. Those spare parts have already reached the pinnacle of team accomplishments in the sport. With the spotlight on, they performed up to par and better, and it typically leads to teams like, say, the Washington Commanders overpaying for a fringe starter they assume is on the rise merely because he played for Kansas City.