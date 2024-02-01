Chiefs O-linemen flashing 'Horns Down' at Allen Fieldhouse during Jayhawks game
Some Kansas City Chiefs players took a break from their Super Bowl LVIII preparation to take in a Kansas basketball game. Creed Humphrey and Wanya Morris took the opportunity to flash 'Horns Down.'
By Joel Wagler
'Horns Down', an inverted versions of the Texas Longhorns beloved 'Hook 'em Horns' hand symbol, has been making waves in recent weeks. Typically the 'Horns Down' symbol is relatively well-known in Norman, Oklahoma, among other Big 12 schools. In Lawrence, Kansas, it's not as common.
On Tuesday night, while taking in a Kansas Jayhawks game at Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas City Chiefs offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Wanya Morris, who both played for Oklahoma, took the opportunity to throw a little dig at their college rival school.
Humphrey seemed unapologetic.
Chiefs players aren't only ones flashing 'Horns Down'
Of course, this explosion of anti-Texas sentiment, which had to have been lying dormant just below the emotional skin of sports fans for years, has bubbled to the surface after Texas basketball coach Rodney Terry berated UCF players after being upset by the Knights on January 18th. Evidently, UCF players had been celebrating their big win with the 'Horns Down' sign.
The reaction of non-Texas fans everywhere to Terry's massive overreaction has been hilarious. Unbeknownst to everyone who never went to Texas, the 'Horns Down' symbol is some kind of egregious insult to the Longhorns. Now people know, and Terry and his team can expect to be blasted with it wherever they go.
As reported by ESPN, Terry later apologized, but by then, it was too late. The damage had been done.
This past weekend, Texas went into BYU an were greeted by a bunch of students sitting behind the Texas bench wearing shirts with 'Horns Down' spelled out. At some point, the BYU administration asked the students to remove the horribly offensive lettering to protect the delicate sensitivities of the Longhorns and their coach.
Unfortunately for Texas, things probably won't get better for the Longhorns when they are on the road. Student sections tend to be unruly anyway, so if motivated, and given an opportunity, they are going to take advantage of the situation whenever possible.
Terry most assuredly probably wishes he had handled the initial issue against UCF in a much different manner. Confronting opposing players in the hand-shake line wasn't the best idea. It made the issue, and Texas' sensitivity to 'Horns Down', known to anyone who was paying attention.
Now, the Longhorns and their coach are going to have to deal with the controversy. When people like Humphrey and Morris are gleefully displaying the sign in public venues two weeks after the initial incident, it isn't going to go away soon.
Just wait until the SEC football fans get to add their mighty voices to the situation come fall when Texas joins that conference. Those fans won't forget this and the Texas football players probably won't be thanking Terry for the additional cacophony.