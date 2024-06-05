Chiefs can do Patrick Mahomes a huge favor by taking a chance on this free agent
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs can accomplish something no NFL franchise has ever done by winning their third consecutive Super Bowl this upcoming season.
Moreover, the Chiefs can cement their legacy as the next dynasty in league history (if they haven't done so already). But to do so, it will be an all-hands-on-deck effort. That is why scouring the open market for potential roster upgrades wouldn't hurt -- even if Kansas City is arguably the most complete team in football.
As stacked as they are, the Chiefs have areas of weakness that could and should be addressed, like their starting left tackle spot. Yes, they spent their 2024 second-round pick on BYU's Kingsley Suamataia to rectify the matter, but scouts have poured cold water on the selection. Bringing in additional help would be a tremendous favor to franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report identified an ideal target for the Chiefs who fits the bill and offers immense upside: David Bakhtiari.
Chiefs can do Patrick Mahomes a solid by taking a flier on OL David Bakhtiari
Currently a free agent, Bakhtiari has spent his entire 11-year playing career with the Green Bay Packers. However, a recurring knee issue has plagued him since 2020, limiting him to 13 games from 2021-23. But when on the field, he is still one of the best pass protectors there is, which bodes well for a gunslinger like Mahomes.
The Packers released Bakhtiari and signaled that they are ready to move on from him with their corresponding offseason moves. Not only did they choose Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but they also signed Andre Dillard. But one man's trash can be another man's treasure, making the 32-year-old a prime option for the Chiefs.
Bakhtiari logged a 92 percent snap rate in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign. He didn't suit up again afterward and after experiencing discomfort in his surgically repaired knee. Roughly a month later, he announced he needed an additional procedure to fix "a cartilage issue," sidelining him for the year.
Despite this, reporting has told us Bakhtiari intends to play in 2024, though he remains unsigned. He is "diligently rehabbing" and getting himself in game shape. Additional intel from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed that the two-time All-Pro is "on schedule" to return this upcoming season.
In 2022, when Bakhtiari last played more than one game, Pro Football Focus graded him as one of the best pass-blocking tackles. He allowed zero sacks and quarterback hits, only giving up one hurry. Why would the Chiefs add a player of this caliber?
More power to Kansas City if they want to bet on an unproven rookie and second-year swing tackle, Wanya Norris, to protect Mahomes' blind spot. Alternatively, they can take a chance on Bakhtiari and see if he has anything left in the tank at this stage in his career.