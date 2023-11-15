Chiefs would fail a health inspection with gross Patrick Mahomes superstition
Whichever Chiefs player has a locker next to Patrick Mahomes probably has horror stories to tell.
Even as the Kansas City Chiefs offense not looking quite as dominant as it has in recent years, no one is foolish enough to question the ability or greatness of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Frankly, with the weapons available to the QB outside of Travis Kelce, he deserves quite a bit of credit for the effort he's put forth in the 2023 season.
He does not, however, deserve credit for his hygenic (or lack thereof) choices of gameday attire.
Mahomes was a guest of Peyton and Eli Manning for ESPN's Manningcast of Monday Night Football between the Bills and Broncos to conclude Week 10. And the Chiefs quarterback confirmed a longstanding rumor that he does, in fact, wear the same pair of red underwear for every game. He also doesn't plan to stop with the superstition.
"As long as I'm winning football games, I'll keep the superstition going," Mahomes said (h/t People).
Patrick Mahomes confirms he wears the same underwear for every NFL game
Mahomes explained to Peyton and Eli that his wife, Brittany, bought the red underwear for him, which is why he has "to wear 'em". He then went further, noting that he wore them for the first time in the 2017 season and the Chiefs had a good year, so he kept it going with the underwear.
The Chiefs superstar did alleviate some of the concerns fans might've had, saying that he does wash them "every once in a while, at least" and that he only wears them on game days. However, he did admit that he will refrain from putting them in with the laundry if he and his team are running hot at any given point in a season in order to "keep it rolling".
Maybe Mahomes should take a page out of Michael Scott's playbook and be "a little stitious" instead of superstitious. Even if he does wash them semi-regularly, those underwear can't be in good shape at this point. And if the Chiefs are on a winning streak, god forbid we talk about the potential smell that's going on there.
But then again, we're not the best quarterback in the NFL... Mahomes is. So maybe we should be a little less critical of what undergarments he wears and when?
(Nah. It's still kind of gross.)