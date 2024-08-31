Eras on 3: Patrick Mahomes teases running play designed by Taylor Swift
Last year, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce took the world by storm when he went public with his relationship with pop megastar Taylor Swift.
Swift and Kelce dominated the headlines, and Kelce has always had nothing but good things to say about her. Kelce isn't the only one with high praise for the megastar either, as his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is high on her as well.
In a recent interview looking at the upcoming season, Mahomes talked a little bit about Swift.
"I think it's been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football," Mahomes said of Swift, via NFL.com. "I know being a girl dad, how cool it is for me to see like these little girls -- these daughters -- and how much they're loving to spend time with their dad, watching football. And then meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and cool she is. I think that's been special to me because she's, like you said, the most famous person in the world, she could not be (genuine)."
Patrick Mahomes teases running play designed by Taylor Swift this season
Mahomes ended the comments on Swift with an intriguing sentence.
"And she's really interested in football, and she asks a lot of great questions. Started drawing up plays. We might have to put one in."
According to Mahomes, Swift has drawn up plays for the Chiefs offense to run. That doesn't seem like the most reasonable option, but you have to remember, Mahomes is the same quarterback who threw a behind-the-back pass for fun this preseason. He throws no-look passes and left-handed passes on the regular. I wouldn't be surprised to see him audible to a play that would make all the Swifties happy.
Mahomes makes another great point in the interview, discussing how he loves the interest in football that women are showing. Swift really brought this to the foreground, as football garnered a ton of new eyes when she started popping up in the suites of Kansas City games.
The fact that Mahomes mentioned it means that it's a real possibility.
There are a ton of football fans who don't think Swift and Kelce deserve the attention that they're getting, specifically the camera routinely panning to Swift. These same fans would be gutted if Swift began having a direct impact on a play or two that Kansas City was running throughout the year. I wouldn't count it out just yet, knowing Mahomes and Andy Reid.