A Chiefs-Patriots trade that fixes a sneaky need for the champs
The Patriots could hold the keys to the Chiefs' quiet need at safety.
By this point in the offseason, what the Kansas City Chiefs could be looking for to be in the best position for a Super Bowl three-peat over the remainder of the offseason is obvious. Wide receiver, even after signing Marquise Brown, and offensive tackle remain the clear needs that Brett Veach must address sometime between now and Week 1.
However, there is another sneaky need for the Chiefs that hasn't been discussed quite as often. Justin Reid's play showed a stark decline in the 2023 season and there's a chance Kansas City could part ways with the veteran. There is hope for 2023 fourth-rounder Chamarri Conner, but the team could use some real depth at the position.
The New England Patriots may actually hold the keys for the Chiefs to address that.
New England placed the transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger earlier this offseason and, while there is time until July 17 before a long-term extension must be reached, the Lenoir-Rhyne product has reportedly been "dissatisfied" with the Patriots and negotiations, which could ultimately force the franchise's hand to trade him.
If that happens, the Chiefs could easily work out a deal to make everyone happy.
Chiefs-Patriots trade sends Kyle Dugger to Kansas City
Here's how a projected Chiefs trade for Kyle Dugger could break down, including an added bonus for Kansas City to make this deal.
Being able to send Kadarius Toney and earning the $2 million in savings would be a feather in the cap for the Chiefs, but it's also a move that behooves the Patriots. They would be able to recoup draft picks for Dugger and add a potential gamble at their weakest position on the roster (quarterback aside), wide receiver and see if they can mine the best from a former first-round pick in Toney.
As for Dugger going to the Chiefs, it just makes all the sense in the world. He's an extremely versatile defensive weapons capable of lining up in deep coverage, in the box as a hybrid linebacker, and more. It's the type of player that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would have an absolute field day with if he were at Kansas City's disposal.
Beyond that, it would allow the Chiefs to move on from Reid, a cut that would save the Chiefs $10.75 million on the salary cap. Ostensibly, with Dugger's transition tag at $13.8 million, Kansas City could upgrade the position while barely taking on any more money for the cap. Even sweeter, they don't have to give up a pick in the Top 90 to be able to make it happen.
The realistic possibility of this deal largely depends on the Patriots' willingness to part with Dugger, but a sweetener in a trade like this such as Toney could help the Chiefs sway New England to pull the trigger. And it would answer a big hole at safety that needs to be addressed and potentially even help with a shallow linebacker room as well.