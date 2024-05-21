A Chiefs-Patriots trade to make Steve Spagnuolo's defense even more dangerous
By John Buhler
Don't kid yourselves. The Kansas City Chiefs would not have repeated as Super Bowl champions without Steve Spagnuolo's defense. Although Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company did end up saving the day, Spagnuolo's unit was wrecking the San Francisco 49ers' offensive game plan left and right. Chris Jones changed the entire dynamic of the game starring along the line of scrimmage.
So when we look at the Chiefs' roster ahead of next season, we have to wonder where they could realistically upgrade in hopes of pulling off the unprecedented three-peat. Well, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report put together a list of six veterans who he thinks could be had for the right price in an offseason trade. The player that we will talk about is Matthew Judon of the New England Patriots.
Here is what a trade could look like to get Judon over to Kansas City in a deal with New England.
The money is just about even in this deal. New England should be able to ask for at least a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as well as additional compensation in 2026. A fourth-rounder and a seventh-rounder get us to within $200. It may be ever so slightly in the Chiefs' favor, but this trade for New England would be banking on making the right selections to build a team around Drake Maye.
Let's discuss if this is a deal both teams should seriously entertain, or continue on with their lives.
How Kansas City Chiefs trade for New England Patriots' Matthew Judon
For New England, the big key here is to get as many assets you can for your best player who is playing on an expiring contract. What you have to remember is the value of the picks potentially going the Patriots' way in this deal can fluctuate, depending on how the Chiefs finish the 2024 NFL season. A third straight Super Bowl championship would have the Chiefs picking last in every round.
I think for that reason, the Patriots could conceivably ask for more than even this. If the Chiefs were to three-peat, the Patriots would be getting essentially the last pick of the second round in the first part of their return from Kansas City in the Judon trade. It kind of makes you think, do you really want to do it? I would say for that reason a trade to get a player of Judon's caliber may not materialize in the end.
Truth be told, I envision that the Chiefs will be among the four best teams in football again next year, while the Patriots will more likely than not be a bottom-four team in the league. Therefore, the Patriots could conceivably be sellers as the trade deadline approaches. If that is the case, then the value the Patriots could get in return would greatly depreciate. If they want to make a deal, they must act fast.
Ultimately, I sense the discrepancies between these teams in the AFC hierarchy will hurt this trade.