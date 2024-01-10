Chiefs player paying for fans' Peacock subscription proves NFL made the wrong choice
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu came up with an idea to help fans in need of a Peacock subscription to watch the Wild Card game.
By Scott Rogust
The NFL playoffs are upon us, and there is no shortage of enticing storylines entering this upcoming weekend. There is the Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford returning to Detroit to take on his former team in the Lions and Mike McCarthy leading the Dallas Cowboys against his former team in the Green Bay Packers. One of the big matchups scheduled on Saturday is the Kansas City Chiefs taking on former wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins.
Speaking of the Chiefs and Dolphins matchup, there is a lot of controversy surrounding it. Not for anything on the field. Rather, because the game is airing exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. That means that no Chiefs fan will be able to watch it on cable or satellite television. Instead, they will have to sign up for a membership. NBC is paying $110 million to the NFL to put a game on Peacock, and the NFL chose the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game.
Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was outspoken about the game airing on Peacock, calling it "insane." Omenihu reached out to Peacock on Twitter (or X) saying that he "wants to see Chiefs fans happy" and to contact him since he has an idea.
On Tuesday night, Omenihu said he was giving away 90 three-month memberships to Chiefs fans. All they had to do was reply to his Twitter post and explain why they should get picked. Omenihu says winners will be picked on Friday.
A good idea by Omenihu, who listened to fan complaints and decided to give away some subscriptions.
It is important to note, Chiefs fans, that if you are in the local area, you are not limited to watching the game on Peacock. The game will air on KSHB 41 in Kansas City. Dolphins fans, meanwhile, will be able to watch the game on WTVJ 6 in South Florida. But if you are outside of the local markets, you need a Peacock subscription.
Peacock has two membership plans that are being offered. The premium plan runs you $5.99 a month or $59.99 annually. There is a premium plus plan, which is primarily used to limit the amount of advertisements you see, but that won't be the case for the playoff game. If interested in a premium plus plan, that will cost $11.99 a month or $119.99 annually.
In the streaming age, fans are seeing more and more games placed only on a streaming service. The NFL did that with Thursday Night Football airing only on Amazon Prime Video. Now, with the playoffs, Peacock gets one of the more popular matchups of the Wild Card Round. It was an unpopular move among not just Chiefs fans but NFL fans as a whole. Omenihu decided to do some good and help out Chiefs fans to ensure they can watch the game on Saturday night.