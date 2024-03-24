Chiefs players react to L’Jarius Sneed trade
Kansas City Chiefs players took to social media to react to the team trading shutdown cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans.
By Lior Lampert
Saying goodbye is never easy, even for hard-hitting professional football players.
While the NFL (and all major sports) is primarily a business, relationships get formed. Players, coaches, front office executives, and owners experience the highs and lows of their careers together, creating bonds that last beyond their time repping the same team, as evidenced by the Kansas City Chiefs trading shutdown cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans.
Sneed blossomed into a fan favorite and respected leader in the locker room for being a critical contributor to Kansas City becoming the ninth team in league history to win consecutive Super Bowl titles, which made his departure a tough pill to swallow for the Chiefs Kingdom, with former teammates Justin Reid and Jaylen Watson taking to social media to react to the move.
Justin Reid and Jaylen Watson react to L’Jarius Sneed trade
Chiefs free safety Justin Reid showed nothing but love for Sneed in his post on X (formerly known as Twitter), telling him he deserves “it all and more,” wishing continued success for his former teammate.
Cornerback Jaylen Watson seemed lost for words after catching wind that Kansas City parted ways with Sneed, keeping his tweet short and sweet. However, the message was clear.
Kansas City sent Sneed to the Titans for a 2025 third-round pick and a swap of 2024 seventh-round selections, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Tennessee then signed the lockdown corner to a four-year, $76 million contract (including $55 million in guaranteed money), making him one of the highest-paid defensive backs ever.
Reid and Watson are entitled to feeling upset about seeing a teammate/friend taking his talents elsewhere after spending the past two seasons together, but they must be ready to step up and help fill the void left by Sneed when push comes to shove.