Chiefs president responds to failed stadium vote with implicit threat
The Chiefs moving out of Kansas City feels like somewhat of a realistic possibility after Tuesday's failed vote.
The Kansas City Chiefs have had more on-field success than most other NFL organizations can dream of in the last six seasons. In fact, since Patrick Mahomes became a full-time starter under center in 2018, the Chiefs have made six AFC Championship Game appearances, four Super Bowl appearances, and have won three Lombardi Trophies including winning each of the last two Super Bowls.
Their on-field success can't be topped, but the Chiefs ran into some trouble off the field on Tuesday when residents of Jackson County, Missouri voted against a tax that would help fund major renovations for Arrowhead Stadium.
As a response to losing the vote, Chiefs president Mark Donovan didn't mince words. He said that they made their best possible offer for Jackson County and it was rejected. He also said they will do what is in the best interest of not only the fans, but the organization as they move forward. That can mean many things.
Chiefs president delivers implicit threat after failed stadium vote
Doing what's in the best interest of the fans and organization could mean that they try to work through a new plan and put that up for a vote before their lease expires, but it could also mean moving out of Kansas City.
That second option feels ridiculous to say out loud considering how passionate Kansas City fans are about their Chiefs, but that's where we are. The Chiefs relocating elsewhere feels like at least somewhat of a realistic possibility after losing this vote and with what Donovan had to say.
The Chiefs are hoping to stay at Arrowhead Stadium for the foreseeable future, which is music to the ears of every Kansas City sports fan, but they only wish to do so on their own terms, which, of course, is less enticing. Hopefully some sort of resolution can be made in the not-too-distant future to ensure that arguably the best home field advantage in the NFL will stay in tact.