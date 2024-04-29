Chiefs put Clyde Edwards-Helaire on notice with UDFA signings
The latest undrafted free-agent signings of the Kansas City Chiefs suggest Clyde Edwards-Helaire's spot on the roster is not a certainty despite signing an extension this offseason.
By Lior Lampert
Despite re-signing 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs have put the running back on notice by signing undrafted rookies Emani Bailey (TCU) and Carson Steele (UCLA), per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
The Chiefs retained Edwards-Helaire on a one-year pact, only carrying a $1.325 million dead cap hit. So, his spot on the roster is not a certainty, and Kansas City proved that by adding talented young competition into the mix.
Chiefs put Clyde Edwards-Helaire with latest UDFA RB signings
After spending his first two years at Louisiana, Bailey transferred to TCU in search of a more opportunistic backfield role, and he showed why when given a chance in 2023. He ran for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Moreover, he added 25 receptions for 184 yards and a score through the air. Like Edwards-Helaire, Bailey is an undersized back (5-foot-7, 202 pounds). But he makes up for it with good balance, a strong lower body, and a decisive running style.
Steele also transferred after two collegiate seasons at school (Ball State). But he did it to play against stiffer competition rather than because of a lack of opportunity.
In 2022, Steele dominated as a sophomore in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), totaling 1,722 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns on 318 touches. He took his talents to UCLA and the Pac-12 the following season, logging 1,010 yards from scrimmage and eight scores on nearly half the usage (184 touches).
Steele is a big, burly back (6-foot, 228 pounds) who uses his size as a runner to plow through defenders, relishing and absorbing contact. He could certainly carve out a goal-line/short-yardage role on a team that has several smaller backs on the depth chart.
Edwards-Helaire has failed to live up to his lofty draft pedigree through four seasons as a pro and appears to be on the roster bubble if the latest undrafted free-agent signings of the Chiefs are any indication.