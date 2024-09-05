Chiefs-Ravens start time: Weather updates from NFL opener at Arrowhead Stadium
By Scott Rogust
After months of waiting, the 2024 NFL season had finally arrived. On Thursday, Sept. 5, the defending Supre Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs would begin their quest of securing the three-peat. Their first opponents were the team that they defeated in the AFC Championship Game to reach Super Bowl 58, the Baltimore Ravens.
Chiefs, Ravens, and NFL fans waited all day to kick back and watch a meaningful football game on Thursday night. An AFC Championship Game rematch at Arrowhead Stadium? What could be better? Well, how about the weather.
At Arrowhead Stadium, players warming up were pulled from the field due to lightning in the area. With that, the scheduled opening kickoff of 7:20 p.m. CT in Kansas City would likely be delayed, per Chiefs Digest's Matt Derrick.
Chiefs-Ravens kickoff time: Weather updates from Arrowhead Stadium for Week 1 matchup
As Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest mentions above, there is a possibility that the game could be delayed by 20-30 minutes. However, Derrick stresses that that is not an official timeline.
According to Accuweather, there is light rain in the area at around 6:30 p.m. CT. For the 7:00 p.m. CT hour, there is a 47 percent chance of precipitation. By 8:00 p.m. CT, the precipitation percentage will drop to 32.
Fans departed for cover inside of Arrowhead Stadium as the rain poured from the skies. The crew for the NBC pregame crew left the field and performed the show from the tunnels at the stadium.
UPDATE (7:57 p.m. ET): The NBC broadcast announced that the kickoff for Ravens vs. Chiefs season opener will be moved to 8:40 p.m. ET/7:40 p.m. CT.
The weather has cleared up and players are heading back onto the field to continue their warmups before kickoff.