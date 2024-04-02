Chiefs receiving free agent visit that could stick it to the Ravens
Shield your eyes, Ravens fans.
It felt like if there was any year for the Baltimore Ravens to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson under center, this past season was the one. The Ravens had gone 13-4 and were the No. 1 seed in a loaded AFC. They were stacked both offensively and defensively and had home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs.
Sure, a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs felt inevitable, but the Chiefs were as vulnerable as ever. They had a very clear wide receiver problem and weren't nearly as dynamic offensively as we had become accustomed to. Unfortunately for Ravens fans, Patrick Mahomes outplayed the MVP and won not only the AFC with a win over Baltimore but won the Super Bowl after defeating the 49ers.
The Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl and their third in the last five years. They're reportedly looking to rub salt in Baltimore's wound, hosting former Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins in a free agency visit according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dobbins signing in Kansas City would be a tough sight for Ravens fans.
Chiefs signing J.K. Dobbins would stick it to the Ravens
The Chiefs aren't a team known for doing much on the ground but they had an efficient running game this past season with Isiah Pacheco, a former seventh-round pick, rushing for 935 yards and seven touchdowns averaging 4.6 yards per carry. It was a breakout season for Pacheco who solidified himself as the leader in Kansas City's backfield, but there lacked a reliable backup. Guys like Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon proved to be inefficient on the ground, so Kansas City could use another running back. Enter J.K. Dobbins.
The story of Dobbins' career has been about injuries. He looked like the next star running back in his rookie season when he averaged six yards per carry. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in training camp the following season and wound up missing the entire 2021 campaign and part of 2022.
He'd perform well in the eight games he appeared in during the 2022 season, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, but an Achilles tear in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign ended that year prematurely.
Dobbins has been an efficient rusher whenever he's been on the field, but he's been limited to 24 games played in four years. Would it be shocking for Ravens fans if Dobbins signed a deal with the Chiefs and suddenly was able to stay healthy? Not in the slightest. If Dobbins is healthy in Kansas City's offense, he can be incredibly dynamic with defenses looking for Mahomes to do most of the damage.
It's safe to say this is not a signing Baltimore wants to see Kansas City make. The Chiefs are hard enough to stop with Pacheco as the primary rusher. Having Pacheco and a healthy Dobbins form a two-headed monster with an improved Chiefs passing attack might make them impossible to stop.