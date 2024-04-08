Are Chiefs going to relocate after sales tax vote flops miserably?
What does the future hold for the Kansas City Chiefs after the failed tax vote for renovations to Arrowhead Stadium? A relocation is unlikely, but the lease at Truman Sports Complex expires in 2031.
By Curt Bishop
The Kansas City Chiefs organization has been hopeful for some major renovations at Arrowhead Stadium.
This plan also includes their Major League Baseball counterparts, the Kansas City Royals, who are hoping to invest in a new stadium downtown. Last week, a vote took place to determine if this plan would move forward. The residents of Jackson County, Missouri voted against the plan.
Both Arrowhead and Kaufmann Stadiums are located at Truman Sports Complex in Jackson County.
Now, the future of both the Royals and Chiefs is in question. And with the renovations being rejected, could the Chiefs potentially look to relocate?
What does the future hold for the Chiefs?
Chiefs President Mark Donovan says he hopes to keep both the Chiefs and Royals in Jackson County. But the lease at Truman Sports Complex expires in January of 2031. This could ultimately leave room for some big changes to take place.
Perhaps if the renovations don't take place, the Chiefs could move to the other side of the Missouri-Kansas border or listen to offers from other cities and states to give them the $800 million public funding they desire.
The Royals are hoping that 2030 is their final year at Kauffman Stadium, while the Chiefs are hoping to remain at Arrowhead Stadium and see the renovations through.
Of course, there is a lot of time before the lease expires, so the Chiefs and Royals could still ultimately work something out. More than likely by then, something will be worked out and the Chiefs won't leave Kansas City.
The city would certainly not be happy to see the Chiefs leave, especially after all the success they have had. The Chiefs have won three Super Bowl titles in the last five years.
Still, it seems unlikely that a move will take place.
"We would not be willing to sign a lease for another 25 years without the financing to properly renovate and reimagine the stadium," said Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt. "The financing puzzle is very important to us and to make sure we have enough funds to do everything we've outlined."
We'll see what happens and if the Chiefs can ultimately receive the renovations to Arrowhead Stadium that they desire.