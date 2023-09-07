Chiefs latest roster move could mean bad news for Travis Kelce
The Kansas City Chiefs made a roster move that could signal bad news for star tight end Travis Kelce.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce suffered a bone bruise on his knee in practice during the team's lead-up to their season opener against the Detroit Lions. Kelce, who is one of the focal points on KC's offense, is Patrick Mahomes' favorite weapon.
If we've learned anything about Mahomes and Andy Reid's offense, it's that they are adaptable. However, missing Kelce will force the Chiefs into an unfamiliar setting -- having to rely on their young wide receiving corps.
It's still unclear if Kelce will play, as he's been listed as questionable by the team. However, Kansas City activated TE Matt Bushman off their practice squad before tonight's game, a symbol that at the very least Kelce may not be at full strength.
As it turns out, Kelce will not play against the Detroit Lions.
Chiefs roster move: Who is Matt Bushman?
Bushman has played in just two NFL games prior to Thursday's contest, both against the Las Vegas Raiders. It should be noted that Bushman's elevation does not necessarily mean Kelce won't play. If anything, Reid and Co. are activating another tight end as an insurance policy. If Kelce can play, then Bushman will not receive much playing time, or could be called upon in case of further injury to the Chiefs star tight end.
Is Travis Kelce playing tonight?
As of this writing, it's unclear if Travis Kelce is playing on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions. Kelce is one of the best tight ends in football, and the Chiefs best weapon for Patrick Mahomes. On his podcast, Kelce's brother, Jason, suggested that Travis may be a better shot to play than some think:
"I know he's got some swelling going on, but it sounds like as long as they can get that down, he's gonna have a chance to go. The ligaments and everything are intact, structurally, from what we know right now, his knee's fine. So really it's about getting that swelling down and then seeing how bruised that bone is," Jason Kelce said.
Well, that sounds more promising than originally thought. However, Andy Reid is playing the long game. Kelce will not play.
