3 intriguing free agent WR options for Chiefs with top names off the board
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for wide receivers, but with Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, and Michael Pittman Jr. gone, who might the Chiefs find in free agency?
By Joel Wagler
2. Gabriel Davis
As far as age is concerned, Gabe Davis might be more appealing to the Chiefs, though he will most likely cost more. Davis will be 25 going into the 2024 season, but he brings a lot of experience with him after four productive seasons with the Bills.
He's torched the Chiefs a few times over the years, so Kansas City is more than familiar with his skill set. In his four seasons in Buffalo, he averaged 41 catches a year and 16.7 yards per catch. The downside is that he has also averaged five drops a season, which is something Chiefs' receivers struggled with in 2023.
Spotrac predicts it will take a four-year deal for around $54 million to sign Davis, but like Beckham, he offers that deep ball threat the Chiefs have sorely missed since trading away Tyreek Hill two years ago.
Davis is young, but he still has a lot of upside. He would be a nice fit for the Chiefs if they can shoehorn him into their budget.