3 intriguing free agent WR options for Chiefs with top names off the board
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for wide receivers, but with Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, and Michael Pittman Jr. gone, who might the Chiefs find in free agency?
By Joel Wagler
1. Tyler Boyd
Here is an intriguing candidate with eight years of experience who won't cost nearly as much as the others on this list. Tyler Boyd has a proven history of production, with two seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards. He has over 513 career catches, including 90 in 2019.
He is more of a possession receiver than the others on this list and he's only had one season under 54 catches, at that was due to an injury in 2017 that cost him several games.
The most appealing thing about Boyd, at least for the Chiefs, especially if their budget is tight, is Boyd will come much cheaper than the others listed here. Spotrac predicts his market value to be three years, and about $26 million. Even if the Chiefs retain one of those top defenders, they should be able to make room for a dependable veteran like Boyd.
There are other receivers out there the Chiefs could be eying for various reasons. Marquise Brown might be a candidate if the Chiefs can free up enough money. He's still young in that he will be 27 this year, and has a history of production. He also might cost $15 million a year.
Regardless of what happens, the Chiefs need to improve the receiving corps. They survived they last two seasons, amazingly with two championship rings, but it will be very tough for them to three-peat without adding more talent in this area.