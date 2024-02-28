5 best trade packages to land Chiefs star CB L'Jarius Sneed after being tagged
4. Detroit Lions trade package for L'Jarius Sneed
The simple truth of the matter is that, unless a team like the Cardinals -- or one other one on this list -- gets overly desperate to make a move, then we're probably looking at something like a third-round pick or maybe a late-second-round pick to pry L'Jarius Sneed away from the Chiefs. If Kansas City doesn't want that, then they risk losing him for nothing. But there is a price deduction for a player who needs to be signed to a long-term extension after a trade goes down.
This, however, is a market that the Detroit Lions should absolutely insert themselves into. Despite their ascension to the top of the NFC North, this is still a team with holes to fill and a ton of cap space to do so aggressively should they so choose, sitting with more than $50 million in room if they want to make a big splash like trading for Sneed.
Cornerback is also a major need for this group. Cameron Sutton has been fine and Brian Branch was fantastic as a nickel/safety hybrid as a rookie last season. But Kindle Vildor was problematic and is now also a free agent this offseason, as is Emmanuel Mosley, who was oft-injured and out of the lineup for Detroit.
Sneed would undoubtedly solve those problems in a big way, giving them a movable piece in the secondary who could be the bonafide CB1 and allow everyone else to slip into more natural, consistent roles. That could level-up the Lions defense, and having an extra (and better) third-round pick from the Vikings by way of the T.J. Hockenson trade could ultimately be their path to immediate improvement at corner.