5 best trade packages to land Chiefs star CB L'Jarius Sneed after being tagged
3. Chicago Bears trade package for L'Jarius Sneed
So much focus regarding the Chicago Bears this offseason is on the quarterback position and the offense. Whether they trade Justin Fields and draft Caleb Williams, trade the first overall pick and keep Justin Fields, or choose Door C and really blow things up, there's a reason that so much attention is being paid to the Bears in that capacity.
However, this is a roster that needs more than just a firm stance on where they're heading at quarterback. And sneakily, cornerback is one of those spots. With their own star cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, also slated to test free agency this offseason, Chicago could very much be looking to either replace him or, if they wanted to get ultra-frisky, bring him back and pair him with another standout like L'Jarius Sneed.
The tricky thing for the Bears trade is surprisingly their draft pick situation. Yes, they have two first-round picks this year, both in the Top 10. But because of the Montez Sweat trade, Chicago doesn't pick again after No. 9 until the third round. Would they really want to trade that pick too, even if it meant landing Sneed, and not pick again until Day 3?
My guess would be no, but they could still get creative to make this deal happen, sending the second-rounder Carolina owes them in 2025 along with this year's fourth-rounder to get the deal done, and getting some draft capital back in return as well. This overall seems like good business for the Bears to really upgrade the roster, especially with plenty of room to sign another big long-term deal, particularly if they get Caleb Williams on a rookie deal.